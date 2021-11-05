The Westmoreland/Fayette Workforce Investment Board (WFWIB) received grant funding for a project to connect health care employers to workers, and identify solutions to other challenges.
The Healthcare Employment Ecosystem Project will focus on all occupations within the health care industry, helping with workers’ educational attainment and staffing or applicant shortages. The project will focus on Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland and Beaver counties.
“Health care employers in the region face numerous human resource challenges and labor shortages, including the need for a highly skilled workforce, misconceptions about career opportunities, and rapidly changing technology,” said Ami Gatts, director of Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board, which partnered with WFWIB on the project.
The agencies noted that COVID-19 has led to struggles locally in filling jobs in the health care field, including those in support roles.
The project will focus on developing strategies to meet employment demands, including developing and implementing internships or on-the-job trainings. In addition to addressing the needs of health care organizations, the project will also address ways to serve individuals facing barriers to employment.
The Healthcare Employment Ecosystem Project is expected to kickoff in early 2022.
