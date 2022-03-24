The Westmoreland Historical Society is harkening back to the days of trollies during its April 3 "Remember When" program at Greensburg Country Club.
Dennis Cramer from the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will provide an overview of the purpose of trolley systems and explain why people rode trollies. Local historian Glenn Smeltzer will focus on the trolley lines and stops in Westmoreland County.
The program runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the country club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeanette.
Cost is $36 per person and includes brunch. Reservations and advance payment to the Westmoreland Historical Society are required by Friday April 1; call 724-836-1800 ext. 210.
