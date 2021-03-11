The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra presents The Four Seasons as part of its Front Row Season on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The digital concert will be live streamed. The concert features Bella Hristova performing Antonio Vivaldi’s complete The Four Seasons. The evening also includes Sibelius’s Andante Festivo and Mozart’s Divertimento No. 1 in D major K. 136.
“We are thrilled to continue bringing live music safely to the community and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons is the perfect music to celebrate the beginning of Spring. This is Bella Hristova’s third appearance with the WSO and audiences will now have the chance to have the best seat for the concert– their own living rooms. Above all, we are humbled by the opportunity to continue bringing great music, through our talented musicians, to our neighbors. We are so thankful for the overwhelming support for the orchestra,” said Endicott Reindl, executive director.
Acclaimed for her passionate, powerful performances, beautiful sound, and compelling command of her instrument, violinist Hristova is a young musician with a growing international career. The Strad has praised, “Every sound she draws is superb” and The Washington Post wrote she is “a player of impressive power and control.”
She is the recipient of numerous prizes and awards, including a 2013 Avery Fisher Career Grant, First Prize in the 2009 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. This is Hristova’s third appearance with the WSO.
Artistic Director Daniel Meyer will conduct the evening’s performance. As Music Director of the Erie Philharmonic and Director of Orchestral Activities at Duquesne University he has reinvigorated orchestras with his innovative programs, engaging presence and keen musical intellect.
Concert links, good for an entire household, may be purchased for $20 with code SPRING15 and are available by calling the WSO Office at 724‐837‐1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org.
