Great Meadows Garden Club (GMGC), a member of Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania (GCFP) District X, recently hosted a Wildflower Walk organized by Wildflower Chair Diane Hughes.
The event was held at the Fort Necessity Interpretative Center in Farmington on April 26.
To kick off the event, Brian Reedy, site manager, showed a short video titled “Road to Necessity” and gave a brief talk about the history of the area. Two wildflower programs were featured: “Spring and Summer Wildflowers of Southwestern Pa.,” was given by Chris Lentz and “How to Make your Garden Pollinator Friendly,” given by Martha Alexander, both members of GMGC. Wildflower photos and plants were also on display.
Garden club members from Uniontown, Farmington, Washington, Pleasant Hills, Lower Burrell, Ligonier and the Pittsburgh area enjoyed a box lunch then walked the Great Gorge trail at Ohiopyle State Park. Rose Bando, retired Ohiopyle State Park Ranger led the walk to view native wildflowers.
There were millions of trilliums, spring beauties, blue cohosh, and violets in every hue of purple, yellow and white. The wild geraniums were sparse as they needed another week to fully bloom. Those attending enjoyed a great day of learning and camaraderie in spite of the cloudiness, overcast skies and slight drizzle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.