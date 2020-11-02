A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold at Sweet Pea’s Food Mart in Lemont Furnace for the Saturday drawing matched all five balls, winning $617,566, less withholding.
The store will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
The winning numbers were: 6-20-24-27-43.
Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.
More than 33,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing for matching two, three or four numbers. The Cash 5 game is $1 to select give numbers from 1 to 43. Players can select their own numbers or use computer-selected picks.
A players who has all five winning numbers gets the jackpot prize. Chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.
