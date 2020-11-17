A winning raffle ticket number drawn for the first $100,000 weekly drawing prize as part of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Brownsville.
The winning ticket number, 00014762, was randomly drawn from among more than 28,400 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 3 and 9. The ticket was sold at Linda’s Mart, 554 National Pike W., Brownsville.
The weekly drawings lead up to the game’s main drawing on Jan. 2, 2021.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $100,000 weekly drawing prize in person, and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.
Only 500,000 tickets are available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 2, which features 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million. Tickets cost $20 and will be available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out. The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.
