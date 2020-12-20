Children who want to talk to Santa Claus and his elves can call into WMBS Radio (590AM and 101.1FM) from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday.
The special call-in program, sponsored by local and state elected officials, will be hosted by state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown.
“A number of elected officials have come together to make this program happen. We hope it is enjoyable for some of our youngest constituents and will bring families together this Christmas season” said Matthew Dowling.
Dowling said, “this is just a small way we can give back a little to our community in an informal way right before the holidays.”
In addition to turning into to WMBS Radio, the program can be watched online at Facebook.com/WMBS590 and Facebook.com/VoteDowling. Callers can call 724-438-4593 where they will talk with one of Santa’s elves and then be connected to Santa to ask questions or add last minute presents to their wish lists.
Santa Talk is being presented through the financial support of Reps. Ryan Warner and Dowling, state Sen. Pat Stefano, Fayette County Commissioners Scott Dunn and Dave Lohr, and U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler. This program is not funded by taxpayer dollars.
