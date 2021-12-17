On Saturday, Dec. 18, members of the Carmichaels community and surrounding areas will gather together to honor veterans during the holiday season as part of the annual Wreaths Across America Day.
This year’s theme is “Live Up to Their Legacy.”
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club has volunteered to conduct the WAA ceremony for the 11th year at the Laurel Point Cemetery. The ceremony will begin at noon.
Eight ceremonial wreaths will be placed near the monument to remember those who served, honor their sacrifices, and teach our younger generations about the high cost of our freedoms.
This year, club members and volunteers will lay 350 wreaths, one on the grave of each veteran buried at the cemetery.
The American Legion Post 400 Honor Guard will be participating in the wreath laying ceremony. Under the direction of Frank Ricco, the band will begin playing military selections at 11:30 a.m. near the monument at the cemetery.
Frank Ricco will serve as master of ceremony and U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Brian Bensen (Retired) will be the guest speaker.
The public is invited to attend.
