The family of Charles P. and Ethel Cramer Densmore will hold its 38th family reunion July 25 at the home of Connie & Jim Klink, Jumonville. Please bring an item for the Chinese auction and a covered dish. The meal will be at 2 p.m., followed by a short business meeting, prizes, and games. Table service will be provided. All relatives and friends are invited. Pictures and family histories are welcome.
For further information or directions please call Connie Klink at 724-438-8169.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.