10foredu.jpg

Submitted photo

The New Salem American Legion Auxiliary Unit 753 “partnered in education” with Menallen Elementary School through the joint efforts of the auxiliary unit’s education chairpersons Beth Smearcheck and Emily Brumfield, Principal Joseph Gallie, schoolteachers and auxiliary unit President Rosemary Reagan. The auxiliary unit’s annual “Give 10 to Education” program is intended to promote quality education and provide safety for the children. The unit donated over $1,200 of targeted consumable and educational supplies, including hand sanitizer, desk wipes and Kleenex.

 Submitted photo

