The Greene County Fair Queen contest may have a rich history dating back several decades, but this year's event will feature changes that might make it seem brand new.
The contest, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has a new program coordinator, new team of volunteers, new social media outlet and new awards and scholarships.
Melody Longstreth, who serves as executive director of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, was recently appointed by commissioners Mike Belding and Betsy McClure to be the new fair queen program coordinator.
Since being appointed she has been rather busy, putting together a team of volunteers to assist, including Janice Blair-Martin, Amy and Chelsey Wilson and Barb Wise.
“We are growing the program considerably,” she said. “We are working on locating all of the previous queens to invite them back for a celebration. So far, we have been successful in locating all but just a few, and everyone is very excited to participate. Most are still within driving distance and plan to attend.”
She added that the contest also has a new Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greenecountypafairqueencontest.
Longstreth also said for the first time in the contest’s history, there will be a cash award/scholarship presented to the queen at the end of her reign and a prize package consisting of donated services and items will be awarded to the queen and a smaller package to the first alternate.
This year’s contest will also mark the first time that awards will be presented to a first alternate, Miss Congeniality and Most Photogenic, Longstreth said. She said she is also hoping to present an award for best essay and best speech presentation.
Longstreth recognized and commended the many businesses, agencies, individuals and other entities that have donated services, items and funds toward the program and scholarship.
This year’s event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the lower level of the two-story block building on the fairgrounds.
Contestants will be interviewed by a panel of three judges earlier in the day, followed by a light dinner with the judges at the Hampton Inn. Contestants will then be transported to the fairgrounds for the evening gown and speech competition in front of an audience.
Participants must write an essay on what the Greene County Fair means to their community, and they must also deliver a three- to five-minute speech on “Why you should come to the Greene County Fair.”
The 2021 queen will represent Greene County at the State Fair Queen Contest, which is held as part of the State Fair Association Convention in Hershey in January 2022, and will also participate in local parades and events during her reign representing the fair.
Sarah Calvert, the reigning Greene County Fair Queen, will be the county’s longest reigning fair queen since she was crowned in 2019 and will not hand down her crown until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Longstreth said Calvert has been an outstanding representative for the fair and has made appearances all over the county, along with completing many service projects.
The deadline for contestants to register is July 7. For more information, call 724-998-2386 Cor email melodylongstreth@gmail.com.
To access the application, visit www.greenecountyfair.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.