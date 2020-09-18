Homemade Tomato Soup
Yields 15 to 16 pints.
INGREDIENTS
• 15 pounds red tomatoes, cored
• 2 medium yellow onions
• 2 Hungarian Hot Wax peppers, optional
• 3 celery hearts
• 1 large bunch parsley, leaves and stems
• ½ cup coarse salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1 Coarsely chop tomatoes, onions, peppers, celery, and parsley. Place mixture in one large stockpot, or divide mixture evenly between two large, deep kettles. Add salt to stockpot, or divide salt between kettles. Place over medium heat, cover, and bring to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 1 hour, or until all vegetables are tender, stirring frequently.
2 Process mixture with sieve or food mill. Transfer puree to large kettle, and place over medium heat.
3 In medium bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, allspice, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper. Gradually add mixture to kettle, beating with whisk. Add butter and whisk until smooth. Simmer over medium-low heat for 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
4 Pour hot soup into hot pint jars, leaving ½-inch headspace. Seal with sterilized lids and bands. Process in boiling water bath for 15 minutes.
NOTE: When serving, add 1 pint of milk or water per pint of soup.
Zesty Rustic Salsa
Yields about 9 pints.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 pounds tomatoes, cored, peeled, seeded, and chopped
• 2 pounds long green peppers, chopped, and seeded
• 1½ pounds yellow onions, chopped
• 1 pound hot peppers, seeded, and chopped
• 1¼ cups apple cider vinegar
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tablespoons minced cilantro
• 1 tablespoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS
1 Combine all ingredients in large stockpot over medium heat.
2 Bring mixture to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
3 Ladle hot salsa into hot, sterilized pint jars, leaving ¼-inch headspace. Seal with new and sterilized lids and bands. Process for 15 minutes in boiling water bath Remove from water, and cool before storing.
