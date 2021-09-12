Many transitions have taken place in the agricultural industry over the last several decades. The widespread adoption of various technologies in the previous 20-plus years has helped farmers streamline their operations, making their farms more efficient and less wasteful as a result. In addition, many farmers have embraced sustainable farming, which is a relatively recent approach to agriculture. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, sustainable agriculture is a complex, multi-faceted concept. Sustainable agriculture intends to contribute to a robust economy by making farms profitable. Farmers who embrace sustainable agriculture also aim to have a positive effect on the environment and their surrounding ecosystems. That’s accomplished by adopting strategies that focus on building and maintaining healthy soil, managing water wisely, minimizing pollution and promoting biodiversity. The National Institute of Food and Agriculture notes that sustainable agriculture encompasses a wide range of production practices, including some associated with conventional farming and some linked to organic farming. As a result, sustainable farming should not be mistaken for organic farming or vice versa. However, the UCS notes there’s a strong likelihood that certified organic produce at local grocery stores is a byproduct of farms that embrace sustainable agriculture.
What is sustainable agriculture?
