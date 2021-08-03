Fayette County Children and Youth Services (CYS) enabled many residents to upgrade or supplement their wardrobes recently without spending a dime.
CYS hosted a clothing giveaway July 17 at their offices at 130 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown. Deputy administrator John Fritts said the drive was a successful one, with people arriving and being let in to shop as much as 20 minutes before the scheduled 9 a.m. start.
“It’s been a steady stream of people so far,” he said later that day. “I’m impressed with the turnout.”
Fritts said the giveaway was organized largely by caseworker Reba Stramat, who put together CYS’ successful Souper Bowl food drive earlier in the year, and CWIS Supervisor Rebecca Pegg.
“Reba and Rebecca, specifically, did a really good job with the organization of it,” he said.
Fritts said the clothing drive offered children’s and adult clothing, both old and new. He said the agency received many of the clothing as donations over time.
“We had a lot of overstock,” Stramat said. “We thought originally, (we would have a) yard sale, but then, we thought, ‘No, let’s give it away to people who need it.’”
Fritts said all manner of clothing was available, including shirts, pants, socks and outerwear. CYS also found a creative way to get what they didn’t have.
“We let our staff wear jeans for a dollar a day,” Fritts said. “That money would go to fill the gaps in the clothes we didn’t have.”
Any unclaimed clothing was donated to local nonprofit Honey’s Helping Hand, Fritts said.
The clothing giveaway is one of several events planned for the community in the coming months.
“We wanted to start doing something for every season, not just with our clients, but we wanted to do something with our community,” Fritts said.
Fritts said people sometimes have a negative and/or misinformed idea of what Children and Youth Services is and what it does. By reaching out into the community, the agency hopes to reshape those impressions a bit.
“We’re really trying to change how people view us and be more of a partner with the community,” Fritts said.
Part of that effort is holding seasonal events to benefit CYS families and the county as a whole. Fritts said the agency is planning a trunk-or-treat event for Halloween, as well as its annual stuff-a-sleigh this winter. Both of those events will be open to the community, not just CYS families.
Stramat said the Souper Bowl will be held again next year, adding that like the food drive, the clothing drive was a team effort.
“It has definitely been a group effort by a lot of employees,” she said. “They want to make sure they’re helping their families but the community as well.”
To learn more about Fayette County, visit www.FayetteCountyPA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.