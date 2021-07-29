Shane Alan Daugherty, formerly of Dunbar Township, has earned a doctorate of osteopathic medicine degree (D.O.) from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM), Erie. He will undergo urological surgery residency training over the next five years at Detroit (Mich.) Medical Center with a particular interest in urologic oncology and robotic surgery.
He is the recipient of the Richard S. Miller Award for Clinical and Service Excellence, which is presented to a member of LECOM’s graduating class who has upheld the ideals of the medical profession.
Daughtery was valedictorian of Connellsville High School Class of 2010. He graduated from Boston College in 2014 with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry, and earned his master’s degree in biology from Chatham University, Pittsburgh, in 2015.
He is married to the former Lolene Domaracki of Dunbar, and they are the parents of a 7-month-old daughter, Eilee Jane. He is the son of Alan (Doc) and Debbie (Cohen) Daugherty of Dunbar Township.
Daughtery and his family are residing in Frasier, Mich.
