Laurelville Retreat Center in Mt. Pleasant Township will hold a 3rd of July Party from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, featuring Honeytown Band at the gazebo near the lodge. Bring chairs to sit around, socialize and enjoy the music. A community service will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Shenandoah gym Sunday, July 4.
The new $49,000 pavilion near the pool will be dedicated at a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. July 3, and the band will play from 1 to 3 p.m. Free hot dogs, lemonade and chips will be offered during the concert at the Small Dining Hall, while supplies last.
Laurelville is actively seeking tax deductible donations toward the pavilion. These will be matched by a generous donor until the dedication ceremony July 3.
Food will also be available to purchase at the Welcome Center both days from 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The cost to swim from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday is $6 per person; children ages 2 and under are free. Reservations are required to that day and daily by emailing pool@laurelville.org or calling 724-423-2624.
Laurelville will open its doors for a community worship service with Pastor Kevin Himes at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 4 in the Shenandoah gymnasium.
No reservations are necessary to hear the band or attend the service. For more information, email mary@laurelville.org
