Leopards, crocodiles and sloths ... oh my.
These were just a few of the animals featured during a special June 29 show by Wild World of Animals of Bentleyville at Greene County Fairgrounds.
The free show, held in the fairgrounds’ arena, was offered by Greene County Human Services’ Early Intervention program. The event also featured a service fair in nearby pavilions, where residents who registered for the animal show were able to receive information about services and supports provided by the many county human services programs and their community partners.
Lauren Chambers, administrator of the county’s Early Intervention program, said the human services program is dedicated to providing activities for area families and youths.
“In partnering with other human services departments, we decided to bring the Wild World of Animals here and offer the service fair as well,” she said. “There have been other events that are offered to families and children, such as the Kids Can Cook class, the Children’s Mental Health Picnic, the Mental Health Recovery conference and our Trick or Treat for Safety initiative, to name a few.
“We felt that bringing a fun show celebrating animals would be something that people would enjoy,” she continued.
Hundreds of area residents attended the two shows offered June 29, and dozens of county employees assisted in the event. Lippencott Alpacas also took part in the show.
Prizes donated by various agencies were also awarded during the evening.
Chambers recognized the county employees, departments and officials who assisted in bringing the animal show to the county fairgrounds.
The Wild World of Animals traveling show, which has been performed in 36 different states, features more than a dozen different animals, ranging from reptiles, birds and mammals.
The nonprofit agency specializes in educational and entertaining wildlife shows for a variety of occasions and events. With more than 30 years of experience working with and caring for wild animals, Wild World of Animals travels the entire country educating and sharing their life’s passion.
Overall, Wild World of Animals has more than 200 animals in their care, including big cats, wolves, other large carnivores, primates, birds of prey, parrots, venomous and non-venomous snakes, crocodilians and other various reptiles, small mammals and amphibians.
