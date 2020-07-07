New Salem American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 753, recent presented Americanism Essay medal and monetary awards to 3rd through 6th grade students at Menallen Elementary School in the Uniontown Area School District.
This year’s contest theme was “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?”
The auxiliary offered thanks to Menallen Principal Joseph Galie and teachers Michelle Komacek, Leslie Defino, Kelly Kremposky, Stephanie Dean, Theresa King and Beth Sztroin for their active involvement in the promotion of this program.
