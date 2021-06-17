Each year the Chief Tanacharison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Colonists sponsors a patriotic poetry contest in local secondary schools. This year's winner was Aurora Majoros, an eighth grade student at Lafayette Middle School in Uniontown. She was awarded a monetary gift and a framed certificate. Her poem "The Great Depression" will be published in the Colonial Courier, the national magazine of the DAC. Kim Bizik was the sponsoring teacher. Honorable mention was given to M'Kinli Baker, also a student at Lafayette.
Second place in the contest went to Victoria Martin from Frazier High School. Megan Toth, also from Frazier was awarded an honorable mention. Sponsoring teachers from Frazier were Casey Sirochman and Beth Tantlinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.