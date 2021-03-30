The Berean Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 95 Searight Ave., Uniontown celebrated 30 years of “Operation Jesus Feed” this past November.
The program is the church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community.
Due to COVID-19, the dinner was held as a takeout meal instead of the traditional sit-down dinner. The church distributed 120 food baskets and 120 turkeys during the effort, an increase from the 100 of each they typically give out as part of the program.
The church also set up a tent where guests could look through hundreds of donated clothes and take what they wanted.
Businesses in the area donated food, dinnerware, money and turkeys, including 84 Lumber, which sponsored 84 turkeys.
Volunteers were led by Karen L. Nelson
The distribution came just weeks before Lucille Colbert, who was there at the start of “Operation Jesus Feed,” passed away at age 96. Colbert was in charge of the kitchen and food preparation at the outset of the program.
