At a time when many events were canceled due to the pandemic, the Resurrect Republic Group held a socially-distanced Halloween celebration.
“Trick Or Trail” was held at the Redstone Park on New Salem Road, where about 300 children were met by numerous community volunteers with food trucks, face painters and carnival games of chance contributing to the fun.
Costumed children walked the almost mile-long trail gathering treats along the way. State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, helped sponsor the event. Also assisting were: Republic Community Library, Republic Fire Company, Duda’s Farm, First Christian Church of Republic, Buzzy’s Mini Mart and the Brownsville Midget League.
The Resurrect Republic Committee is planning an ever bigger event next year and hopes that Trick Or Trail will become an annual event.
