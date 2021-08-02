The Masontown Community Kitchen will be open from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3. The menu will be ham salad sandwiches, chips, rigatoni, homemade desserts and Panera breads. The event will beheld at the First Presbyterian Church, 102 West Church Ave. Masontown. The meals are free, but donations will be accepted and used for future dinners. For more information, or to volunteer, call Kathy at 724-583-9514 or Judy at 724-943-3013
