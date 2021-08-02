Dr. Diana Hricova, D.O., will be joining Dr. Henry Holets’ family practice in August.
Hricova’s family moved to Monongahela when she was 11 years old. She graduated from Ringgold High School in 2009 and then earned a bachelor of science degree at St. Vincent College. Hricova’s desire to stay in Pennsylvania led her to medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She then completed a residency in family practice at Penn Highlands Dubois.
Hricova said she sees her role as an extension of patients’ families.
“When I did rotations in medical school, I thoroughly enjoyed caring for everyone — from infants to seniors,” she said. “I hope to instill in my patients the importance of preventative care.”
Hricova said she welcomes the opportunity to provide care to the Mon Valley community. She is on staff at Monongahela Valley Hospital where she will perform rounds.
Hricova began seeing patients today. Her office is located at 1290 Chess Street, Second Floor, in Monongahela. To schedule an appointment, call 724-258-7500.
