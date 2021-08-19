The Edward V. Monaghan Charitable Youth Foundation, a nonprofit that assists disadvantaged youth in the area, made contributions recently to several area organizations. Monaghan, who is deceased, was a teacher, guidance counselor and coach in the Albert-Gallatin School District for 35 years. Among the organizations receiving donations of support for youth were Vision to Learn, to assist children with eye exams an glasses; the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center in Washington, for adaptive swim lessons for children with disabilities; and the Salvation Army, to defray costs for children to attend summer camp.
