Cheryl Tkacs, instructional designer, has retired from Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus after fifteen years of service. In her position, she worked to train faculty and staff to use technology and applications, led pedagogical and professional development sessions, served on numerous committees, wrote and facilitated grant proposals, and served as liaison between the Fayette campus and Penn State’s Shreyer Institute for Teaching Excellence and Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) unit. She served as the faculty senate communications officer for four years. Tkacs, left, instructional designer, celebrates her retirement with Charles Patrick, Penn State Fayette chancellor and chief academic officer.
