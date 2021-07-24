Rain Day: A Forecast of Fun

After a year of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, many people are getting excited about the 2021 Rain Day Festival.
The pandemic forced the 2020 Rain Day Festival to change from the traditional street fair setting to a virtual event, with residents watching the event’s many activities online and on social media.
Although this year’s festival is going to be different as well, those behind the scenes in planning the 2021 event are excited the traditional fun will enjoyed by everyone in person.
“The Rain Day Special Events Commission is excited to be back outdoors for the 148th annual celebration of rain,” said Athena Bowman, Special Events Commission coordinator.
The 2021 Rain Day in the Parks will be held at Fountain (College) and Monument Parks Thursday, July 29. The event will once again feature live local musicians on two stages, food vendors, crafts, games, contests, prizes and trophies and much more.
Immediately following the final band performance at 8 p.m., the festival will conclude with fireworks presented by Starfire Corporation.
Contests will once again include Baby Rain Day, the umbrella contest, the downtown business window decorating, the coloring contest and the diaper derby.
New this year will be the Mini/Little/Jr. Miss Rain Drop contest, as well as the countywide contest in which residents will be encouraged to decorate their house, lawn, sidewalk and driveways.
Local businesses and restaurants will also be offering Rain Day specials, and those attending the many live musical performances will be encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
“And definitely don’t forget your umbrella,” Bowman said.
She added the Special Events Commission is looking forward to celebrating outdoors and with the community once again.
“The committee is very excited for this event to take place in the parks where families and friends can gather to enjoy the festivities of the day in celebrating this hometown tradition,” she said.
The day will begin with the traditional buckwheat pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, followed by the umbrella contestants line-up at 9:45 a.m. The umbrella contest will begin at 10 a.m.
Throughout the day, local musicians, singers and dancers will hit the two stages being offered on Rain Day – the main mobile stage on East Wayne Street near the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and the second stage at Fountain Park.
There will be performances by Jessica Torres, Cassidy Paige, Jeff Grable, Drew Johnson, Lexi VanDyne, the Bard Moschetta Dancers, Tres Lads, Tyler Jeffries, Trenton Antill, the Rain Day contestants, Greg Short and Friends and the headliner, Quick Exit.
The day will also feature Jeff Harris Caricatures, American Judo Hapkido, children’s games by Waynesburg First Assembly, comedian Howard Mincone and much more.
Waynesburg Mayor Greg Leathers and the Special Events Commission also said this year’s Rain Day Hat Bet was made with Josh Reedy, an award-winning music artist and guitar player for popular country artist Thomas Rhett.
Bowman said the Special Events Commission thanks the many sponsors of this year’s event.
“We appreciate all of their support,” she said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer such a special day.”
Bowman said the decision was made in January to hold the 2021 Rain Day Festival in the parks, in order to provide more space for social distancing, while following safety protocols.
“At the time that planning had begun, the restrictions hadn’t been lifted and we didn’t even know if there was definitely going to be a festival this year,” she said. “It just made sense to hold the event, if we were allowed, in a larger space. This year’s event will be presented on four acres instead of three-and-a-half blocks (in downtown Waynesburg). Safety was a major factor in making that decision.”
Bowman said everyone involved in this year’s Rain Day Festival is excited.
“We’re just happy to be back,” she said. “I think this is going to be a great one.”
It has rained 115 times out of the past 147 years July 29 in Waynesburg.
For more information about the 2021 Rain Day in the Parks event, call the Special Events Commission at 724-627-8111, or visit www.raindayfestival.com.
