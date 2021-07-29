Summer reading program at library

Students from Greensburg’s Stage Right Center for the Performing Arts recently performed “I Wanna Be a Dinosaur” at Uniontown Public Library as part of the children’s summer reading program. Actors, from left, are Mia Confer, Connor Parenti, Jillian Wansor and Elena Padezanin. The library will hold its annual Scholastic Book Fair from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. now through Aug. 6. For more information call the library at 724-437-1165.
