The Laurel Highlands Toastmasters Club’s will hold its first Open House meeting at 6 p.m. July 27. The club is open to residents from: Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland counties and beyond.
For more information, and to register to attend the free Open House meeting, call club president, Sharon A. Joseph, DTM at 724-603-0413 or email SharonNY99@Yahoo.com.
