The Connellsville Area School District’s Board of Directors voted on a wide array of issues during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Those issues ranged from revisions to course selection handbooks to infrastructure work. They included the following actions:
n Voted to purchase and install a chain link fence around the softball field at 301 Stadium Road by All Around Fence at a cost of $15,441, to be paid by the Capital Reserve Fund.
n Approved the generator transfer switch rework at the sewage plant at Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School by TP Electric, Inc. at an approximate cost of $8,700 for labor and materials, as budgeted.
n Approved the Connellsville Falcon Football Parents Association to place a storage shed at the Falcon Stadium, as per agreement and pending solicitor and Buildings & Grounds Committee review.
n Accepted the resignations of Paul Emanuel, boys varsity soccer coach, and Christopher Russell, assistant varsity football coach, effective immediately.
n Approved the 2020-2021 General Operational Budget for the Intermediate Unit 1 in the amount of $549,522, which includes the Connellsville Area School District's contribution of $36,552.03.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.