What are your post-graduation plans? Waynesburg University to play softball and study nursing.
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP Biology with Ms. Furajter
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss not being able to see all of my fellow peers.
Most memorable sports moment? My most memorable moment is when we were the WPIAL runner-up in 2019.
Favorite food? Pasta or steak
Favorite book? Written in the Stars
All-time favorite movie? The Longest Ride
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Luke Combs
Professional athlete you admire most? Sydney Crosby
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My teammates and all my coaches over the years, along with my parents.
In 10 years, I will be …? In 10 years, I will be a pediatric nurse and possibly help coach a softball team of my own.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? If I were President of the United States for one day, I would standardize health care for everyone.
