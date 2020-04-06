What are your post-graduation plans? Edinboro University’s Honors College to major in Health Science with a concentration in Pre-Physical Therapy
Favorite high school subject and favorite teacher? AP Biology with Mrs. Furajter
What will you miss most about high school? I will miss my friends and teammates the most.
Most memorable sports moment? When we beat Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL semifinals last year
Favorite food? Asparagus
Favorite book? The Divergent Series
All-time favorite movie? Love and Honor
All-time favorite song or singer/group? Bruno Mars
Professional athlete you admire most? Simone Biles
Who has had the greatest influence on you as an athlete? My teammates
In 10 years, I will be …? In 10 years, I hope to be an established Physical Therapist working towards opening my own business.
If I were President of the United States for one day, I would …? I would find a way to financially help families suffering from the coronavirus outbreak.
