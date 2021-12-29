The Corner Counties Mensa will meet Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Shoney's Restaurant, 285 McClellandtown Road, Uniontown. The program will be a trivia quiz on events in history in the month of January.
You need not be a member to attend. Reservations are not required but are helpful to plan for the meeting.
For further information, contact Barbara Keefer at 724-628-5909 or barbarakeefer@zoominternet.net.
