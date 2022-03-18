State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, is hosting a bus trip to Harrisburg on Thursday, June 16.
The trip is being offered in partnership with Fayette County Community Action Agency and will include both a tour of the state Capitol and the State Museum. Cost is $55 per person for those who register by Thursday, April 14. Tickets purchased after that date through the May 6 deadline are $65 per person.
The price includes continental breakfast, lunch, museum admission, transportation and tip.
Bus pickup locations are Uniontown Mall, Mountain Fellowship Center in Markleysburg and and Casselman Market Plaza in Grantsville, Maryland.
Tickets are available at Fayette County Community Action Agency, 108 N. Beeson Ave., Uniontown. Checks should be made payable to FCCAA; no cash will be accepted.
For more information, or to register, call 724-438-6100.
