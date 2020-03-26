People are doing great picking up the slack in the virus pandemic. Food delivery and other good deeds. One issue is they are blanket telling even the drive-in theaters not to open. With people getting cabin fever the drive-in is a perfect solution. They could sell packaged treats through a window or none at all. It would be a public service if they opened early this season.
Nancy Meyers
Uniontown
