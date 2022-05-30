Like many other communities across the United States, Dunbar Borough took pause on Memorial Day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their county while celebrating the freedoms those sacrifices brought.
The Dunbar American Legion hosted its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning followed by a ceremony at the borough’s honor roll and war memorial.
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn was the special guest and asked the crowd to keep one thing in mind when it departed from Monday’s ceremony and take part in family picnics, swimming, fishing, boating, hiking, biking and whatever can be done in Fayette County.
“It’s been bought and it’s been paid for with the blood of our American servicemen and women who did not get to return,” Dunn said. “You have this day because of them.”
Dunn said the honor roll behind him has some names with an extra star next to them to show they paid the ultimate price, and there’s stars like those all over the county and from different wars.
“405,000 in World War II, 36,000 in Korea and 58,000 never made it home from Vietnam,” Dunn said. “That’s the reason why we celebrate this day — to pay tribute and to honor those fallen heroes whom we owe everything to.”
He also quoted the Declaration of Independence with, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“As you pursue your happiness today, remember those who gave up their life, their liberty and their ability to pursue happiness so that you can pursue yours,” Dunn said.
Along with Dunn, the ceremony included Pastor Chris Varney of Pechin Community Chapel giving the opening prayer and invocation, Nick Bell III as the master of ceremonies and the parade marshal was Tony Whipkey, a U. S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam.
Also on hand was Preston Lauffer of the Dunbar Boy Scout Troop 180 who played Taps. The scout troop led the crowd in the Pledge of the Allegiance and recent Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School graduates Audra Holonich and McKinley Klotz sang a variety of patriotic songs. Members of the Dunbar American Legion held a rifle salute to veterans who have died.
