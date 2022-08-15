Friends, colleagues and students of the mayor of East Washington Borough said his service to all went above and beyond public service.
The Borough of East Washington shared the news on the borough's website, announcing the death of Mayor Matthew Boice, who passed away on Friday, Aug. 12.
The statement read that Boice resided in East Washington Borough for 34 years, serving on council as borough president and sworn in as mayor in January of this year.
East Washington Borough Councilman Michael McCormick not only knew Boice from the work on borough council, but McCormick went to school with Boice's two daughters.
When McCormick was in the marching band at Washington High School, Boice was a band parent who drove the band's truck, was their announcer and even continued volunteering for the band after his daughters graduated high school.
“I always thought, how can he do all this stuff and still help out?” McCormick said. “It was amazing.”
McCormick was honored to have served with Boice on council, working with Boice on some projects, but also seeing Boice become mayor and still working alongside of him.
He recalled a council meeting last week where he sat next to Boice, and they were talking and cracking jokes like usual.
“I didn't expect that conversation I had with him to be the last,” McCormick said.
As a public servant, McCormick said Boice didn't have a bad bone in his body, everyone liked him, anyone could call him and he was a go-to guy.
“One of his sayings when doing borough stuff and how he approached things were, 'I'm not looking to take credit for something; I just want to get it done',” McCormick said. “He was a man of action.”
Washington City Councilman Joseph DeThomas knew Boice for 25 years as his daughter and Boice's daughter attended high school together.
He first met Boice through his wife as she sang with the Washington Festival Chorale, of which Boice was the conductor, and they've been close friends ever since.
“He was very involved in the community, he directed the road department and was instrumental in getting the speed bumps installed in East Washington,” DeThomas said.
DeThomas added that Boice was a very happy man and was always willing to do so many things for so many people.
“He wouldn't take credit for the things he would do,” DeThomas said, adding that Boice would mowed grass at Masonic Lodge where he was a member and never asked for a dime from his efforts.
“It was just something he did as a caring person,” DeThomas said. “To me, he was always a good friend; anytime I needed something, he was there for me.”
DeThomas said what really defined Boice as the caring person he was came through his work with the Shriners Hospital for Children.
“He would travel to Baltimore for the Shriners and work with the kids,” DeThomas said. “He actually drove the parents back and forth to see their kids in the Shriners Hospital.”
Washington City Councilman Andrew G. Callan said he's both saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Boice, who was Callan's next-door neighbor for 10 years.
“Like a true neighbor, he was always willing to help when needed,” Callan said. “ I could go over and knock on his door at 10 p.m. and ask to borrow his crescent wrench.”
Callan also mentioned Boice's musical talents, adding that he was a brilliant musician who could play every instrument.
“My father-in-law, who also is a great guitarist, decided he wanted to learn the banjo about 10 years ago,” Callan said. “He struck up a conversation with Matt, who told him that he would give my father-in-law a few pointers and lessons on the banjo---because, of course, he knew how to play the banjo and play it flawlessly.”
Callan said he has a great memory of the two men putting on an impromptu banjo concert on Callan's back porch.
Dave Richards of Chartiers Township knew Boice for approximately 20 years, serving with Boice in the Masonic Temple for a few years.
“He was very involved in stuff; he had his hands in a little bit of everything,” Richards said. “He was always doing what was best for everybody, but always looking to make things better in the system anyway he could.”
Richards said Boice was very much community minded as he cared about what was going on around him and was also easy going and had an even temperament with everyone.
Richards said Boice helped him not too long ago with the death of his fiance's son, securing space at Boice's church for a wake following the funeral service.
Boice's reputation with music is as great and appreciated as his reputation as a caring public servant and friend as he was the director of music and the organist at First Presbyterian Church in Washington, according to the Borough's statement, and he was also a retired music teacher.
“Matt was a giant in the music education community,” stated Cory Neville, the band director for Quaker Valley High School, on his Facebook page. “Apart from his two decade tenure at QV, he also served as a band director at Avella and Peters Township earlier in his career. He was a very talented musician who could seemingly do everything well.”
Neville said Boice was humble about his musical abilities, and was a friendly, cooperative and supportive colleague with a great sense of humor.
One of his former choir students, Connor Hamilton of Sewickley, said Boice and her dad were very close, and Boice eventually taught Hamilton when she attended Quaker Valley High School where she graduated in 2013.
“He was the sweetest guy,” Hamilton said, adding that anyone who knew Boice would have the most amazing things to say about him. “He touched the hearts of everybody he talked to. He could talk to anyone.”
Hamilton said Boice was very musically inclined and knew how to teach, helping her learn to play piano during chorus practices.
“I mentioned I wanted to be a music teacher, and he said I have to learn to play the piano,” she said, adding that, by the end of the semester, she had learned to play “The Entertainer” on the piano.
Now a digital line producer for KDKA TV, Hamilton also recalls her junior year of high school when Boice remembered that Hamilton made a collection of origami crane birds during class and asked her if she would be willing to teach the wives at the Masonic Lodge how to make those cranes so they would be entertained while the husband conducted lodge business.
“It was a fun experience,” she said.
According to information listed on the First Presbyterian Church's website, Boice was a 1979 graduate of Butler Area School District.
He earned degrees of Bachelor of Music from Grove City College, Master of Music from Duquesne University and has done doctoral work in Music Education at West Virginia University, as well as other post-graduate studies at Westminster Choir College and Kent State University.
He had been on staff at First Presbyterian Church since 1985 when he accepted the position of Tenor Soloist. In 2015, he was named Director of Music and Organist.
The church stated that Boice served for 33 years as a public school music teacher where he held positions of choral director, band director and department chair as well as an adjunct positions at California University, Washington and Jefferson, Grove City and Waynesburg colleges.
Boice held professional membership in the American Choral Directors Association and the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association and is a past member of the PMEA State Board and Past President of PMEA District One.
The borough's statement concluded with condolences to Boice's wife, Linda; his two daughters and his granddaughter as well as family, friends and all whose lives were touched by him.
“Matt was a prominent member of our borough and his death is a tragic loss to our community,” the statement read.
