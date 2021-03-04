This is the first in a weekly series that will appear every Sunday in March examining how the pandemic has affected our community during the past year.
Online Poll
Recent Headlines
- Despite pandemic, Bill Toms and Hard Rain record 10th studio album
- Fallingwater receives grant to preserve records
- United Way’s free tax prep program offering virtual, hybrid services
- 'Fayette Gives' accepting applications from nonprofits for second day of giving
- Brownsville Area Middle School announces honor roll
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.