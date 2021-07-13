The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 6
Highest Honors: John Raymond Cerny, Neila Leigh Donaldson, Olivia Marie Eicher, Kaydence Corynn Friend, Peyton Joseph Jones, Janelle Irene Koon, Kei Xavier Lewis, Isabella Lyn McClelland, Lily Marie Mick, BellaRose Alexandria Penrose, Kelsey Lynn Ream, Zander Austin Senda, Danica Lynn Sterbutzel, Lucas Mitchell Sullivan.
High Honors: Jace Charles Brooks, Mia Gabrielle Genovese, Steven Ryder Haragos, Spencer Logan Hlatky, Raegan Leigh Hutcheson, Bronx Michael Jamison, Emmalyn Megan Johnson, Tara Doreen Kalbaugh, Casey Madison Kendall, Cody Michael Kirchner, Brock Dalton Mace, Jayden Steven Myers, William Clifford Osburn, Geneve Lynn Panos, Claire Teresa Schuerholz, Paityn Elizabeth Stout, Brian Benjamin Welch, Angelia Joanne Zungri.
Honors: Isabella Carolina Aguilera Moats, Mekhi Braydin Belt, Dylan Michael Brundege, Janaea Lynn Carr, Stephen Edward Chapley, Olivia Gail Chipps, Rhylee Kohl Clevenger, Jordan Arleen Dillon, Christopher Dean Gower, Kylee Raelynn Graham, Jonathan Michael Gregor, Kaitlyn Grim, Brady Tyler Helmick, Madilynn Eileen Strobel Klink, Julius Michael Poole, Rocky Michael Reynolds, Lucas Reed Shushok, Landon Hugh Teets, Ambrielle Lorrenz Thomas, Amirah Jehral Thomas, Hailey Renee Yauger.
Grade 7
Highest Honors: Eva Marie Anderson, Morgan Lynn Armstrong, Gabriel Elizabeth Bonnette, Elizabeth Kimberly Campbell, Christopher Robert Colgan, Landon Gabriel Eicher, Milo Gordon Grimes, Lena Andria Larew, Emma Ruth Larkin, Anna Grace Loomis, Logan Donald Seese.
High Honors: Carson Edward Adams, Austin James Brangard, Riley Lynn Brebrich, Hannah Grace Dunham, Samuel Scott Evans, Hannah Grace Everly, Rylan Mary Fike, Rhegynn N Geletko, Jalen Hall, Haylee Jo Henderson, Delaney Beth Hines, Abagale Elizabeth Kuhns, Heidi Jayne Linderman, Jaden Elizabeth McCormick, Zofia Claire Radosevich, Sarah Ann Ramos, Benjamin Joseph Rush, Shiann Avery Sullivan, Denver Alexander Workman.
Honors: Riley Vincent Balsone, Hunter Blackford, Peyton Morgan Carter, Jelena Ariel Chaney, Logan Richard Chury, Skylin Gianna Evonne Corbo, Mackenzie Mae Dains, Gabriella Nicole DeLorenzo, Damarcus Naeshon Dent, Bobby Dewayne Dice, Delaney Durst, Makenzie Ray Foster, Jaxon Jamir Guesman, Gracie Alese Keslar, Blake Edward Strobel Klink, Christopher Aaron Loring, Meleana Dawn Lowery, Tessa Jade Lytle, Kolton Thomas Myers, Landyn Evan Nalepka, Addison Marie Newhouse, Lillian Ann Pemrick, Emily Addison Pennington, Tiffany Nicole Perdue, Blake Lee Perkins, Quin Xia Rager, Malakai Isaiah Reese, Luke Michael Riedmann, Charlee Renee Sabo, Katelynn Marie Salerno, Jasmin Catalina Santiago, Maci J Shimko, James Thomas Shutz, Ajada Novelle Thompson.
Grade 8
Highest Honors: Kiley Marie Brundege, Katelyn Rae Burnsworth, Dylan Michael Cunningham, Isabell Marie Foster, Bree Morgan Haragos, Madalyn Rose Helms, Emily Paige Jobes, Kaylee JoLynn Johnson, Roewynn Lynn Kemp, William Roger Krichbaum, Hayden Paul Metts, Madison Faith Mick, Leah Lyn Myers, Mary Grace Myers, Mia Marie Myers, Grayce Elizabeth Panos, Geno Robert Valenti, Lucas Randy Wilson.
High Honors: Danica Louise Bailey-Harbarger, Braydon Clay Eicher, Pearl Anne Holtzinger, Bradley Playford Lowry, Luca Joseph Scottodiluzio, Cody A Whoolery, Elijah David Wilson, Jessica Anne Wingrove.
Honors: Braeden Chapman, Donald Lewis Cunningham, Kahlen Jaymes Darnell, Cameron Michael Gaydos, Hailey Elizabeth Heft, Kymber Rayne Hlatky-Houze, Camryn Lee Kondrla, Landon Michael Thomas LaPenta, Jocelynn Mae Morrison, Joseph Carl Shelott, Emilee Faye Shope, Edward Ronald Shutz, Faith Rose Sidor, Makenzie Renae Smith, Adrianna Marie Stephens, Savannah Rayne Sutton, Paighton Starr Yekel, Brooke Lanea Zooner.
