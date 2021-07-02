The following Greene County students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.
The local students are:
Rices Landing: Parker Pratt, marketing major.
Waynesburg: Cameron Albright Downer, political science major; Rachel Lynne Elsenheimer, criminology major; Alexander R. Huber, communications media/media production major.
