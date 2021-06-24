The following students of Belle Vernon Area High School have been named to the honor roll of the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 9
Highest's Honors: Nisah Samone Alexander, Emily Annlee Angelo, Alexis Ann Baker, Allorah Eve Barron, John Anthony Bellissimo, Dylan Riley Bobeck, Reyna Marisol Borrello, Abigail Joy Breakiron, Luke Enzo Bryer, Abigayle Lauryn Byers, Megan Elizabeth Callaway, Shaeliyah Milani Clendaniel, Elizabeth Pearl Cochenour, Emma Jo Conklin, Dominic Michael Davis, Lindsey Dinh, Scarlett Elizabeth Druciak, Alexa Faye Duda, Emma Jean Fitch, Nina Renae Francia, Isabella Marie Godzak, Dylan James Holliday, Alayna Jolee Horne, Adam Anthony LaCarte, Braden Carl Laux, Kaydin Isabella Lawson, Caroline Marie Lee, Danika Marie Lee, Kalin Reyna Lezama, Haley Rachelle Litvany, Amelia Claire Longnecker, Luke Daniel Lynch, Martyna Elizabeth Maley, Emily Lyn Manns, Milena Elise McGowan, Evan Jerod Metz, Javin John Miller, Kylie Nicole Miller, Alexander James Nash, Aidan Jeffrey Olup, Emily Paige Orawiec, Abby Marie Peden, Andrew James Petke, Jacob Matthew Pfarr, Maclaine Marie Povlish, Teagan Morgan Schmitt, Lily Alise Shahan, Sienna Nicole Steeber, Tristan Hamilton Todd, Aiden Patrick Valentine, Jason Jacob Zimmaro
High Honors: Tyler Lee Bell, Alina Shalyn Celapino, Mackenzi Faith Cremeans, Jessica Lynne Ferris, Jake Christian Gedekoh, Aiden Blair Johnson, Kaelyn Mariah Lipinski, Joshua William Plavchak, Tessa Jane Rodriguez, Mollie Jo Ruokonen, William Warren Schwerha, Noah Robert Triffanoff
Honors: Leah Grace Ackinclose, Kaylee Marie Antonic, Victoria Elizabeth Bergstedt, Shyann Jean Dongilli, Justin Hunter Gabrovsek, Jake Scott Heckel, Seras Victoria Hefner, Addison Marie Hoffman, Austin Joseph Hoffman, Gabriella Grace Joseph, Karleigh Lynn Keller, Jakob Thomas Kenepp, Kayla Jeanne Kent, Miranda Leigh King, Alexis Tiara Koury, Dane Axel Levi, Jason Lin, Rogan James Maloney, Sophia Elise Miller, Tanner Jacob Moody, Justin Michael Orawiec, Delaney Lynn Pressel, Sydney Ann Skibo, Melina Teri Stratigos, Cassidy Mae Triggiani, Tyler Eugene Waldmann
Grade 10
Highest's Honors: Quinn Arabella Bradburn, Rainey Lee Bujdos, Jaylin Rose Cheesebrough, Alex Christopher Chovan, Maison Robert Clayton, Jenna Elizabeth Dawson, Aalyah Marie Evans, Sofia Josefine Francia, Jadyn Elizabeth Garbart, Luke Scott Henderson, George Allen Huntey, Alyssa Marie Jamison, Parker Jameson Jewell, Ava Scarlett Karnes, Olivia Kolowitz, Viva Sky Kreis, Sienna Rose Lehner, Scott Allen Mastin, Joshua James McCahill, Maren Elyssa Metikosh, Leisa Lyne Mitchell, Lindsay Allison Nagy, Evan Andrew Pohlot, Nicholas James Reda, Remy James Sedlak, Kylie Roberta Stanger, Travis Allen Teegarden, Leon Truong, Angelina Beth Valentine, Jacob Anthony Wessel, Blake Ashton Wilson
High Honors: Gianna Lanae Anderson, Nicholas Daniel Dimpel, Christina Dinh, Gwendolyn Christina Duranti, Laurel Ann Lehnhardt, Logan Dale Martin, Rosalyn Grace Perozzi, Jessica Leigh Phillips, Farrah Nicole Reader, Francesca Scaramucci, Alexavier James Stone, Anthoni Carlo Valentine
Honors: Anthony John Blatnik, Larry James Crouch, Elena Danielle Delozier-Varnum, Mya Marie Kerlicker, Lilly Madison Kerns, Brenna Lauren LaMendola, Breanna Marie Lynn, Victoria Marie Rodriguez, Sarah Eleanor Ruschak, Kaidyn Linaeh Savol, Elmer Clayton Spiker, Carter David Stasicha, Coy M Sterner, Dylan Ray Timko
Grade 11
Highest's Honors: Stephen Michael Anderson, Dimitri Apodiakos, Matthew Brennan Bamford, Hunter Ryan Battistone, Kaci Jaymes Bitonti, Abigail Nicole Booker, Jack Joseph Bryer, Alexa Marie Calderone, Gabrielle Genevieve Celaschi, Angelena Lorraine Corella, Alexie Ann Dalrymple, Payton Nicole Dimpel, Craig Edward Dongilli, Morgan Elizabeth Einodshofer, Abigail Christine Fabin, Guy Sundae Faraci, Alyssa Nicole Fellabaum, Madison Leigh Fellabaum, Daniel Matthew Gordon, David Sean Grace, Adeline Katherine Guess, Abigail Elaine Heid, Lauren Nicole Helton, Brady James Hoffman, Rhianna Renee Howlett, Madeline Lea Jenkins, Kenley Anne Johnson, Ashley Paige Joll, Annabella Ruth Joseph, Douglas Joseph Keznor, Joseph Robert Klanchar, Sage Kayleen Kostelac, Carmen Nicola Krawiec, Dylan Michael Larson, Mia Isabella Laux, Noah Evans Lehner, Antonio Martin Lorenzo, Bailey Paige Marmie, Mackenzie Anne Martin, Billie Jean Mitchell, Sandra Grace Mitchell, Tyler Michael Mocello, Cassandra Maria Nickelson, Bryce Butler Nill, Aidan Joseph Ochs, Chloe Desiree Ott, Delaney Margaret Patterson, Kayla Ann Robare, Daniel Thomas Sassak, Adreana Gabriele Scaramucci, Allyson Rose Sedlak, Gabriella Elizabeth Serrao, Mark Shenouda, Arianna Marie Shernisky, Benjamin James Spencer, Ashton John Steedle, Klaire Ryann Temoshenka, Cameron James Tilson, Jessica Marie Zdrojewski
High Honors: Tara Ann Callaway, Samantha Vinh-Nhi Chau, Marlee Marie Daley, Falon Reese Faryna, Logan Timothy Kolodychak, Noelle Elizabeth Litvany
Honors: Evan Steven Braun, Alexis Marie Coleman, Eliza Rose Czerniak, Kayla Rose Dettore, Harley Ann Duda, Adrianna Grace Emerick, Mark Baird Feick, Logan Robert Hoffman, Holden Matthew LaCarte, Gabrielle Claire Lauzon, Krista Lee Myers, Andrew Jacob Sokol, Reiley James Wiant
Grade 12
Highest's Honors: Hannah Mae Ackinclose, Julian Paul Amodeo, Dane Thomas Anden, Michael Romeo Battistone, Emma Elizabeth Bellissimo, Alta Elizabeth Bialon, Sarah Lynne Bury, Jillian Paige Butchki, Shannon Elizabeth Byers, Meadow Elizabeth Calderone, Emily Nicole Callaway, Christopher Edward Crawford, Leah Victoria Daniels, Ivory Love DeFelice, Samesh Ritesh Desai, Olivia Jean Duval, Brooke Danyelle Dwyer, Maya Joy Girija Engstrom, Elizabeth Paige Getchey, Sophia Dolores Godzak, Garrett George Greco, Autumn Joyce Griffith, Raya Alivia Hannan, Makenzie Rae Heckel, Grace Rosalee Henderson, Sara Elizabeth Hewitt, Madison Rae Hoffman, Preston Russell Hunt, Jackson Kade Jewell, Kaitlyn Rose Keegan, Shyann Kuhel, Gianna Marie Laurita, Isabella Christine Laurita, Savannah Louise Lauzon, Mia Jean Lubrani, Emily Rose Lynch, Olivia Ruth Manack, Austin Josef Martin, Gavin Forrest Maxson, Brianna Lynne McDonough, Chad Major Metikosh, Emma Rose Michaud, Madison Marie Monack, Nicholas Austin Nagy, Tori Lynn Nahas, Avery Kristyne Ochs, Alexis Marie Olup, Katie Lynn Orawiec, Mia Suzanne Paternoster, Jenelle Kendra Popelas, Vanessa Faith Porter, Morgan Lee Posey, Macguire Robert Povlish, Malena Lynn Rodriguez, Taylor Christine Rodriguez, Bella Marie Ruozzi, Hailey Claire Russell, Michaelina Angeline Sauritch, Anna Isabella Sedlak, Eden McKay Shemesh, David James Shernisky, Lauren Johnne Slagus, Samuel Thomas West, Lillian Jean Woodson, Julia Renee Zdrojewski, Shannon Geneva Zelinsky, Alexander Maximus Zilka
High Honors: Shelbi Alaina Lee, Alexa Claire Murphy, Adam Robert Pollock, Cole Marlin Youngblood
Honors: Anthony Michael Billy, Lyndsey Elizabeth Blake, Kenneth Paul Callaway, Jose Angel Castillo, Dillon Alan Diamond, Timothy Alan Dodd, Bodie Thomas DuBreucq, Danielle Rhea Ferraro, Hunter Richard Gerstberger, Ryan Anthony Gray, Jason David Hall, Aiden David Keller, Alexander Jon Kingsland, Brandon Patrick Mastin, Desiree Shantel May, Stacia Lynn Morgan, Jaielene Trinity Nieves, Elaina Perozzi, Ethan Connor Russell, Emma Louise Sabolek, Ian Christopher Shahan, Mara Anastasia Shrader, Daniel Yu Vogel, Todd Richard Watson
