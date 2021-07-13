Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.