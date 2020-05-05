The following students of A.J. McMullen School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2019-20 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Christian DeVincent, Casey Fijalkovic, Jaedyn Kohlmeyer, Riley Livingood, Daniel Montgomery, Hannah Phelan, Raynie Plisko, Grayden Plume, Ariana Stroup, Amari Turner
High honors: Lyla Braun, Alexandria Butler, Emily Cramer, Hanna Cross, Ashley Fairbanks, Levi Gilleland, Bella Palm, Nicholas Torbich
Honors: Haley Abbott, Jaidan Baxter, Wade Brugger, Nellie Budinsky, Kitana Critchfield, Ethan Genovese, Vincent Hamilton, Cassandra King-Martin, Will Metts, Eli Morrison, Xavier Murray, Kyle Ray, Xavier Sawvell, Audrey VanNosdeln, Logan Voytish
Grade 7
Highest honors: Delaney Booker, Jaden Brambley, Eli Friend, Cooper Gilleland, Kate Sennett, Alexis Tennant, Charles Wingfield
High honors: Brianna Burnsworth, Elijah Holmes, Lexi Humberston, Marcus Jones, Mason Kassouf, David Maroski, Randy Riggin
Honors: Hunter Blair, Damian Fisher, Emily Gammon, Carson Glisan, Landin King, Joelly Liberto, Colton Mathias, Riley Miskanin, Justin Rugg, Trevor Uphold, John VanSickle Jr.
Grade 6
Highest honors: Cadon Bobick, Isabelle Braun, Haiden Brown, Zylah Butler, Maggie Campbell, Emma Caton, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Lucas Garner, Aiden Glover, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Alexander Hawk, Abigail Herring, Sarah Hillard, Heaven Hockenberger, Aiden Holt, Daniel Huffine, Madelynn Hughes, Madelynn Kamp, Avannah Key, Emily Leasure, Rogan McCune, Finleigh O’Brien, Sarah Perkins, Joss Rutter, Samantha Sadler, Xavier Scott, Richard Show III, Arthur Silbaugh, Nicholas Smith, Natalia Spano, Ava Torbich, Halie Wingfield, Bethany Wise
High honors: Logan Bishoff, Jacob Bradshaw, Jocelyn Delara, Alena Fisher, Damon Hester, Lillian Hoover, James Hughes, Cassandra Murray, Olivia Opar, Graci Rodeheaver, Khloey Wakefield
Honors: Jacob Cross, Elizabeth Graham, Alex Herring, Chloe Piper, Jade Prinkey, Anthony Renze, Paris Rodeheaver, David Tringes
