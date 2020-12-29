The following students of A.J. McMullen School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Honore Banes, Jaden Brambley, Emily Gammon, Cooper Gilleland, Joelly Liberto, Charles Wingfield
High honors: Eli Friend, Riley Miskanin, Trevor Uphold
Honors: Elizabeth Margroff, Colton Mathias
Grade 7
Highest honors: Maggie Campbell, Emma Caton, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Sarah Hilliard, Emily Leasure, Xavier Scott, Ava Torbich
High honors: Cadon Bobick, Cassandra Murray, Sarah Perkins, Samantha Sadler, Halie Wingfield, Bethany Wise
Honors: Lucas Garner, Silas Karfelt, Rogan McCune, Finleigh O’Brien, Richard Show III, Nicholas Smith, Khloey Wakefield
Grade 6
Highest honors: Caleb Bartock, Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Bylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Gibson Hair, Coty Hall, Riley Hoffman, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Camden Landry, Miley Lee, Ava Livingood, Lillian Sadler, Daniel Sarver, Mason Strayer
High honors: Kiley Abbott, Sofia Amend, Joshua Ardeno II, EverJade Daughdrill, Brayden Gmitter, Madelyn Hurley, Levi Lear, Peyton Linder, Lane Lowry, Kenzie Miller, Remington Spencer
Honors: Khloe Burnworth, Ethan Casteel, Lucas Conn, Chloe Critchfield, Emma Cross, Dylan Kerns, Carter Landis, Savaeh Rishel, Dalton Rugg, Nina Sennett
