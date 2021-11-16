The following students of A.J. McMullen School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabelle Braun, Maggie Campbell, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Sarah Hilliard, Heaven Hockenberger, Silas Karfelt, Emily Leasure, Rogan McCune, Sarah Perkins, Xavier Scott, Richard Show III
High honors: Cadon Bobick, Aiden Glover, Madelynn Hughes, Finleigh O’Brien, Samantha Sadler, Halie Wingfield
Honors: Alena Fisher, Lucas Garner, Alexander Hawk, Abigail Herring, Aiden Holt, James Hughes, Madelynn Kamp, Cassandra Murray, Ava Torbich, Khloey Wakefield
Grade 7
Highest honors: Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Adam Cramer, Brylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Zachary Fisher, Gibson Hair, Riley Hoffman, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Camden Landry, Ava Livingood, Hunter Yauger
High honors: Kiley Abbott, Emma Cross, Brayden Gmitter
Honors: Caleb Bartock, Saige Bryner, Ethan Casteel, Mason Johnson, Anthony Renze, Lillian Sadler, Daniel Sarver, McKenzie Selko, Remington Spencer, David Tringes
Grade 6
Highest honors: Jahiem Brown, Charles Dolan, Abby Durschlag, Katera Groover, Cannon Hazel, Audrey Holp, Amaya Hoover, Kristen Jacobs, Olyvia Kamp, Wyatt Kohlmeyer, Locklan McCune, Aubrie Merschat, Michael Metts, Kinley Pyeritz, Gunner Show, Elodie Thomas, Gabriel Williams
High honors: Carter Bobick, Caden Frazee, Raelynn Kalie, Barrett Plume, Conner Rugg, Taryn Welling, Zoey Williams
Honors: Jacob Baxter, Avery Blair, Ava Chiara, Hannah Fields, Owen Fisher, Liam Glover, Michael Wilson-Kahl, Jadduah King, Jaxson Kohlmeyer, Andrew Tissue, Ryleigh VanSickle, Evelyn Victor
