The following students of A.J. McMullen School in the Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Honore Banes, Jaden Brambley, Joelly Liberto, Riley Miskanin
High honors: Cooper Gilleland, Trevor Uphold, Charles Wingfield
Honors: Eli Friend, Elijah Holmes, Elizabeth Margroff, John VanSickle Jr.
Grade 7
Highest honors: Maggie Campbell, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Sarah Hilliard, Madelynn Hughes, Emily Leasure, Cassandra Murray, Olivia Opar, Sarah Perkins, Samantha Sadler, Xavier Scott, Ava Torbich
High honors: Rogan McCune, Finleigh O’Brien, Nicholas Smith, Halie Wingfield, Bethany Wise
Honors: Alena Fisher, Lucas Garner, Aiden Glover, Silas Karfelt, Graci Rodeheaver, Richard Show III, Khloey Wakefield
Grade 6
Highest honors: Kiley Abbott, Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Lucas Conn, Bylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Gibson Hair, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Carter Landis, Ava Livingood, Lillian Sadler
High honors: Sofia Amend, Caleb Bartock, EverJade Daughdrill, Levi Lear, Peyton Linder, Daniel Sarver, Mason Strayer
Honors: Ethan Casteel, Chloe Critchfield, Brayden Gmitter, Coty Hall, Camden Landry, Kenzie Miller, Dalton Rugg, Nina Sennett, Anna Tissue
