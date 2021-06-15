The following students of A.J. McMullen School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the fourth nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Honore Banes, Jaden Brambley, Joelly Liberto, Trevor Uphold, Charles Wingfield
High honors: Riley Miskanin, John VanSickle Jr.
Honors: Eli Friend, Elijah Holmes, Elizabeth Margroff
Grade 7
Highest honors: Maggie Campbell, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Sarah Hilliard, Aiden Holt, Madelynn Hughes, Silas Karfelt, Emily Leasure, Cassandra Murray, Finleigh O’Brien, Sarah Perkins, Samantha Sadler, Xavier Scott, Ava Torbich
High honors: Lucas Garner, Aiden Glover, Rogan McCune, Olivia Opar, Bethany Wise
Honors: Cadon Bobick, Alena Fisher, Madelynn Kamp, Nicholas Smith, Halie Wingfield
Grade 6
Highest honors: Kiley Abbott, Sofia Amend, Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Bylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Gibson Hair, Riley Hoffman, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Carter Landis, Levi Lear, Ava Livingood, Lillian Sadler, Hunter Yauger
High honors: Brayden Gmitter, Miley Lee, Peyton Linder, Nina Sennett
Honors: Caleb Bartock, Ethan Casteel, Camden Landry, Christon Oconnor, Anna Tissue
