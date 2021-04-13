The following students of A.J. McMullen School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2020-21 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Jaden Brambley, Joelly Liberto, Riley Miskanin, Charles Wingfield
High honors: Emily Gammon, Colton Piper, Wyatt Umbel, Trevor Uphold, John VanSickle Jr.
Honors: Honore Banes, Dakota Farrow, Cooper Gilleland, Carson Glisan, Jesse Herring, Elijah Holmes, Lexi Humberston, Mason Kassouf, Elizabeth Margroff, Colton Mathias, Jaden Palmer, Willow Wright
Grade 7
Highest honors: Jacob Bradshaw, Maggie Campbell, Charity Dolan, Hannah Foster, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Sarah Hilliard, Madelynn Hughes, Silas Karfelt, Emily Leasure, Cassandra Murray, Sarah Perkins, Xavier Scott, Ava Torbich, Bethany Wise
High honors: Lucas Garner, Aiden Glover, Heaven Hockenberger, Finleigh O’Brien, Olivia Opar, Samantha Sadler
Honors: Cadon Bobick, Alexander Hawk, Abigail Herring, Aiden Holt, James Hughes, Rogan McCune, Graci Rodeheaver, Paris Rodeheaver, Richard Show III, Halie Wingfield, Khloey Wakefield
Grade 6
Highest honors: Kiley Abbott, Sofia Amend, Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Bylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Gibson Hair, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Carter Landis, Miley Lee, Peyton Linder, Ava Livingood, Lillian Sadler, Daniel Sarver, Remington Spencer, Mason Strayer, Hunter Yauger
High honors: Caleb Bartock, Ethan Casteel, Chloe Critchfield, Riley Hoffman, Levi Lear, Anna Tissue
Honors: Khloe Burnworth, Hunter Collins, Lucas Conn, Emma Cross, EverJade Daughdrill, Brayden Gmitter, Coty Hall, Madelyn Hurley, Camden Landry, Chandler Myers, Christon O’Connor, Jeremy Quednau, Dalton Rugg, Nina Sennett, Brody Sutton
