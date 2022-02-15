The following students of A.J. McMullen School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the second nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabelle Braun, Maggie Campbell, Hannah Foster, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Heaven Hockenberger, James Hughes, Madelynn Hughes, Silas Karfelt, Emily Leasure, Cassandra Murray, Finleigh O’Brien, Sarah Perkins, Samantha Sadler, Xavier Scott, Richard Show III, Halie Wingfield
High honors: Jacob Bradshaw, Alexander Hawk, Abigail Herring, Sarah Hilliard, Madelynn Kamp, Ava Torbich
Honors: Cadon Bobick, Charity Dolan, Damian Fisher, Aiden Glover, Aiden Holt, Rogan McCune, Paris Rodeheaver, Nicholas Smith
Grade 7
Highest honors: Kiley Abbott, Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Adam Cramer, Brylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Zachary Fisher, Gibson Hair, Riley Hoffman, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Camden Landry, Ava Livingood, Lillian Sadler
High honors: Emma Cross, Daniel Sarver, Hunter Yauger
Honors: Khloe Burnworth, Ethan Casteel, Aidan Cole, Chloe Critchfield, Brayden Gmitter, Mason Johnson, Levi Lear, Anthony Renze, McKenzie Selko, David Tringes
Grade 6
Highest honors: Avery Blair, Jahiem Brown, Ava Chiara, Charles Dolan, Abby Durschlag, Hannah Fields, Katera Groover, Cannon Hazel, Audrey Holp, Amaya Hoover, Kristen Jacobs, Raelynn Kalie, Olyvia Kamp, Haylee Kassouf, Jaxson Kohlmeyer, Wyatt Kohlmeyer, Locklan McCune, Aubrie Merschat, Michael Metts, Kinley Pyeritz, Gunner Show, Elodie Thomas, Taryn Welling, Gabriel Williams, Zoey Williams
High honors: Owen Fisher, Evelyn Victor
Honors: Jackson Bradshaw, Caden Frazee, Michael Wilson-Kahl, Jadduah King, Konner Kuzilla, Karleigh McChesney, Conner Rugg, Andrew Tissue, Ryleigh VanSickle
