The following students of A.J. McMullen School in Uniontown Area School District have been named to the honor roll for the third nine-week grading period of the 2021-22 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Isabelle Braun, Maggie Campbell, Hannah Foster, Aiden Glover, Ta’tiyana Grooms, Heaven Hockenberger, Madelynn Hughes, Silas Karfelt, Finleigh O’Brien, Sarah Perkins, Samantha Sadler, Xavier Scott, Richard Show III, Ava Torbich
High honors: Cadon Bobick, Jacob Bradshaw, Lucas Garner, Sarah Hilliard, Madelynn Kamp, Emily Leasure, Halie Wingfield
Honors: Charity Dolan, Damian Fisher, Alexander Hawk, Abigail Herring, Aiden Holt, Lillian Hoover, James Hughes, Rogan McCune, Cassandra Murray, Paris Rodeheaver, Arthur Silbaugh, Nicholas Smith, Khloey Wakefield
Grade 7
Highest honors: Kiley Abbott, Grant Brambley, Paige Butler, Adam Cramer, Brylee Dennis, Sophie Fisher, Zachary Fisher, Gibson Hair, Riley Hoffman, Sadie Hostetler, Rylan Jeffreys, Caden Lambie, Camden Landry, Ava Livingood, Lillian Sadler, McKenzie Selko, Hunter Yauger
High honors: Saige Bryner, Ethan Casteel, Lucas Conn, Mason Johnson, David Tringes
Honors: Caleb Bartock, Khloe Burnworth, Aidan Cole, Chloe Critchfield, Emma Cross, Brayden Gmitter, Carter Landis, Levi Lear, Peyton Linder, Madelyn Mello
Grade 6
Highest honors: Jackson Bradshaw, Jahiem Brown, Ashton Cole, Charles Dolan, Abby Durschlag, Katera Groover, Cannon Hazel, Audrey Holp, Amaya Hoover, Kristen Jacobs, Raelynn Kalie, Olyvia Kamp, Wyatt Kohlmeyer, Locklan McCune, Aubrie Merschat, Michael Metts, Kinley Pyeritz, Daniel Ruse, Gunner Show, Elodie Thomas, Ryleigh VanSickle, Evelyn Victor, Taryn Welling, Gabriel Williams, Zoey Williams, Robert Wright
High honors: Avery Blair, Ava Chiara, Hannah Fields, Caden Frazee, Liam Glover, Haylee Kassouf, Jadduah King, Karleigh McChesney, Andrew Tissue
Honors: Mackenzie Darnell, Owen Fisher, Jaxson Kohlmeyer, Konner Kuzilla, Logan Mahoney, Conner Rugg, Emberlynn Umbel
