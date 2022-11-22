The following students of Albert Gallatin North Middle School were named to the honor roll for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-23 school year:
Grade 8
Highest honors: Olivia Marie Eicher, Janelle Irene Koon, Matthew Roderick Maceiko, Lily Marie Mick, Arissa Paige Myers, Kelsey Lynn Ream, Harold Eugene Silbaugh, Danica Lynn Sterbutzel, Caileigh Elizabeth Theodori, Joseph Robert Vernon-Cintron
High honors: Isabella Carolina Aguilera Moats, Amory Jaden Beals, Mekhi Braydin Belt, Janaea Lynn Carr, Grace Hannah Cellurale, John Raymond Cerny, Olivia Gail Chipps, Jade lvylynn Churby, Kaitlyn Renea David, Camila Rachelle Davila Monroy, Wyatt Andrew Davison, Dylan Michael Denney, Neila Leigh Donaldson, Kaydence Corynn Friend, Giavonna Presley Faye Gaster, Raegan Leigh Hutcheson, Bronx Michael Jamison, Annalee Marie Johnston, Kei Xavier Lewis, Isabella Lyn McClelland, Olivia Claire Nichols, Geneve Lynn Panos, Paityn Elizabeth Stout, Lucas Mitchell Sullivan, Hailey Renee Yauger
Honors: Dylan Michael Brundege, Tyrone James Burton, Rhylee Kohl Clevenger, Jordan Arleen Dillon, Hailey Ray Donaldson, Tyler James Felio, Darrin Ford, Mia Gabrielle Genovese, Christopher Dean Gower, Kylee Raelynn Graham, Jonathan Michael Gregor, Steven Ryder Haragos, Wyatt Matthew Harbarger, Jacob Alexander Harden, Mia Bella Hribal, Emmalyn Megan Johnson, Peyton Joseph Jones, Marin Brooke Jordan, Casey Madison Kendall, Madilynn Eileen Strobel Klink, Brock Dalton Mace; Bryan Adam Miller, Jillian Rose Moran, Jayden Steven Myers, BellaRose Alexandria Penrose, Julius Michael Poole, Easton Myles Pryce, Rocky Michael Reynolds, Emily Grace Salonick, Zander Austin Senda, Lucas Reed Shushok, Ambrielle Lorrenz Thomas, Amirah Jehral Thomas, Kaysha Shanae Thomas, Delaney Blayne Watson, Brian Benjamin Welch, Wyatt Brendon Wilson
Grade 7
Highest honors: Kylee Jewel Augustine, Alexis Marie Campbell, Hunter Allen Carr, Clayton James Cramer, Audrey Olivia Ellsworth, Gabriel Jackson Fordyce, Isabella Ann Friend, Arianna Nicole Moore, Caylee Paige Psenicska, Clara Ivory Robison, Delaney Louise Shelott, Raileen Jeanine Timms, Gemma Gerrianne Valenti, Eli Ray Wolfe
High honors: Riylee Belle Abel, Annie Sue Augustine, Olivia Annessa Bonnette, Ryan Andrew Campbell, Jemma Rae Chapman, Colton Ashton Chipps, Isabella Madalyn DeHaven, Emma Faye Dugan, Richard Paul Fike, William Joseph Haines, Colton Jakob Harvey, Chloe Anne Hinton, Thomas Brian Jobes, Brayden Wayne Klaes, Benjamin Michael Lilley, Eli Nathaniel Martin, Alana Ann Elida McAllister, Xavier Randall Mclaughlin, Macie Lee Means, Aubri Rae Minerd, Ethan Thomas Mudery, Tyler Jonathan Murray, Jenna Marie Myers, Emma Maylee Peck, Kayden Nicholas Perez, Alayna Nina Scottodiluzio, Ellie Rebecca Seese, Ethan James Shaffer, Payton Marie Smitley, Alyxandrea Grace Thomas, Camryn Keith Thomas, Dominic Niko Watson, Austin Michael Wooten
Honors: Jaylynn M Barbabella, Hayden William Bittinger, Natalie Nichole Bowers, Karson Allan Bowlen, Madison Rose Braddee, Jenna Nevaeh Chapman, Toshia Marie Collins, William Andrew Craig, Cody Csaplik, Averyon Huey Darnell, Taylor Marie Edgar, Preston Robert Ellsworth, Chase James Georgiana, Annabella Megan Haines, Isabella Rose Hart, Amari Runell Krashna, Nylah Arianna Jean Lilley, Jacob Tyler Lovis, Paiton Jade Lovis, Quinn Charlotte Machesky, Ryan Thomas Michael, Khristyna Paige Myers, Gabriella Christine Penrose, Raelynn Marie Rhodes, Madison Ann Rockwell, Korina Louise Samuel, Brendan Michael Seehoffer, Jackson Levi Shutz, Kaden Lukas Springer, Anslie Marie Stroder, Annabella Jayne Stuck, Jaymes Jacob Sutton, Jordan Allen Toth, Dylan Charles Vaccaro, Wade Jaden Alfonzo Walker, Jeremy Ryan Wargo, Zakary Isaac Wiles, Mason Payne Wilson, Aurora Louise Youler
Grade 6
Highest honors: Isabella Grace Adams, Joey Wade Engle, Gregory Keith Grim, Alina Marie Jones, Luke Jacob Lilley, Robert Nicholas Panos, Steven Tyler Popson, Noah Christian Roberts, Lucas James Romesburg, Peyton Jean Romesburg, Kaiden Michael Thomas
High honors: Liviyah ldabella Balsone, Grace Anne Buchanan, Nicholas Adam Campbell, Carson Matthew Clark, Jacob Michael Cunningham, Avelynn Nicole Donaldson, Brody Gage Eicher, Gianna Lucia Forsythe, Makenna Nicole Frey, Abram Larde Gaines, Lia Faye Gibbs, Caedyn Cayle Kemp, Juliana Kaye Koon, Kody Scott Lisauckis, Kahmia Amor Madden, Jonelle Lyn Mills, Gia Macklyn Muska, Oliver Tobin Perez, Paul Christopher Schroyer, Quinn Carly Shivey, Ava Justine Brooklyn Spence, Brynn Nicole Starkey, Leeah Vansickle
Honors: Emma Marie Andrews, Owen Kaden Armstrong, Yazmin Da’mya Brant, Jesse James Bricker, Troy Jacob Brundege, Alayna Marie Campbell, Makenzie Skye Chapman, Landon Thomas Churby, Chase Marley Coughenour, Madison Mae Dains, Nevaeh Elizabeth Darnell, Bentley Shae Delorenzo, Anthony Allen Dice, Koda Joshua Echols, Kaia Raelyn Edgar, Bryson Christopher Engle, Mila Guliana Giachetti, Bailey Suzanne Guty, Colten Michael Haines, Emily Ann Haines, Lillian Kate Hanan, Andrew Wade Johnston, Jaxon Carter Jordan, Devon Albert Kelley, Ethan Jeffrey Lazuka, Benjamin Royce Lowry, Mylee Mae Rose McCullough, Preston James McGalla, Mark Edwin McManus, Kaitlynn Ann Morrison, Bentley Andrew Murphy, Jonathen Clyde Nakutis, Haley Marie Nicklow, Mackenzie Taylor Pavone, Joseph Edward Planiczka, Aiden Michael Pritchard, Brea Sue Ptak, Maddox Michael Isaac Reynolds, Brayden Michael Ricks, Kaiya Samone Sammut, Regis Evan Shea, Tyler Lee Shearin, Zachary Joseph Sidor, Kaylee Marie Skelton, Lucas James Stevenson, Valerie Grace Stroder, Tristan Noah Toth, Addison Marie Vancamp, Mason Jacob Wilson, Olivia Abigail Wise, Sophia Faith Wise
